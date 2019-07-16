FAU tight end Harrison Bryant named to C-USA preseason team

Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant is defended by Navy's Jarid Ryan as he runs with the football, Sept. 1, 2017, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant was named to the 2019 Conference USA preseason team, the league announced Monday.

Bryant has 83 catches for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons with the Owls.

The senior from Gray, Georgia, started each of the team's 12 games last season, finishing second on the team in receiving yards (662) and receiving touchdowns (4).

Bryant, who has played in 35 games in his career, is the first FAU tight end named to a C-USA preseason team.

The C-USA's 14 head coaches selected the preseason team.



