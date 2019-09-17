FAU to play Gators in Gainesville in 2021

Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Lane Kiffin stands on the field before a game against the UCF Knights, Sept. 7, 2019, in Boca Raton, Florida.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Owls will be flying into Gainesville in 2021.

Florida Atlantic announced Tuesday it will travel to Florida for the fourth time in school history and first time since 2015. The game will be played Sept. 4, 2021.

With the addition of the Florida game, FAU has moved its home game against Fordham to Sept. 18, 2021.

FAU also announced that it has terminated its scheduled home-and-home series with Central Michigan. The Chippewas were originally scheduled to visit FAU Stadium in 2019 when the series was announced in 2015, but that game was moved to 2024.

Instead, the Chippewas will play FAU's rival, Florida International, in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, in 2021. They'll still travel to South Florida in 2024 when they play FIU at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Former Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain and Central Michigan visit Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday for a game against the Miami Hurricanes.

