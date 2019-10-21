Lane Kiffin fined $5,000 for blind referee meme on Twitter

FAU head coach Lane Kiffin disputes a call on the sideline during the first half against the Marshall Thundering Herd at FAU Stadium on Oct. 18, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin has been levied a $5,000 fine for criticizing the referees after his team's 36-31 home loss to Marshall.

"Conference USA has specific rules and standards regarding sportsmanship which have been adopted by our membership," Commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement released Sunday. "We have an obligation to enforce our rules, including the prohibition of public criticism of officiating."

Kiffin's fine comes two days after the Owls were penalized nine times for 90 yards during Friday's losing effort.

The third-year FAU coach turned to social media Saturday night to express his feelings about the officiating during the game.

"I just lost $5,000 for a tweet," Kiffin told ESPN. "We have freedom of speech, but I guess around here there's no such thing as freedom to tweet."

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Owls after a 0-2 start to the season.

