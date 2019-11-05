Owls Football

Lane Kiffin torpedoes talk of Florida State job on Twitter

FAU coach seems to deny report of interest in open FSU job in series of tweets

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Lane Kiffin stands on the field before a game against the UCF Knights, Sept. 7, 2019, in Boca Raton, Florida.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin doesn't appear to be interested in the Florida State job, despite a report stating the contrary.

Kiffin seemed to shoot down the speculation Monday night on Twitter, replying to a series of tweets on the subject after CBS Sports reporter Dennis Dodd, citing sources, said Kiffin has expressed interest in the open position.

But Kiffin shunned the notion with a tweet from someone who wrote, "Yo @Lane_Kiffin let's win out the rest of the year, win the conference championship and our bowl game, and then you can go to FSU. Sound like a deal?"

He also chimed in on a tweet from someone who asked, "Who would stay at FAU?"

Florida State fired Willie Taggart on Sunday, one day after the Seminoles lost 27-10 to rival Miami at home.

Taggart was 9-12 in the midst of his second season when he was fired. The Seminoles must win two of their next three games, including a road trip at No. 10 Florida, to become bowl eligible.

Meanwhile, Kiffin has the "Lane Train" chugging along. The Owls are 22-13 under Kiffin, having won a school-record 11 games and the Conference USA championship in 2017. After a 0-2 start to the season, FAU (6-3, 4-1 C-USA) has won six of its last seven games headed into this weekend's "Shula Bowl" against rival Florida International.

Kiffin signed a contract extension last year that will keep him in Boca Raton through 2027.

