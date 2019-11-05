Lane Kiffin torpedoes talk of Florida State job on Twitter

Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Lane Kiffin stands on the field before a game against the UCF Knights, Sept. 7, 2019, in Boca Raton, Florida.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin doesn't appear to be interested in the Florida State job, despite a report stating the contrary.

Kiffin seemed to shoot down the speculation Monday night on Twitter, replying to a series of tweets on the subject after CBS Sports reporter Dennis Dodd, citing sources, said Kiffin has expressed interest in the open position.

Sources: Lane Kiffin has expressed his interest in the FSU job. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) November 4, 2019

But Kiffin shunned the notion with a tweet from someone who wrote, "Yo @Lane_Kiffin let's win out the rest of the year, win the conference championship and our bowl game, and then you can go to FSU. Sound like a deal?"

No but let's do all that and stay right here and then do it again next year!! Come to #thefaU #promindset #ShulaBowl https://t.co/htQ682ep8h — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 4, 2019

He also chimed in on a tweet from someone who asked, "Who would stay at FAU?"

Florida State fired Willie Taggart on Sunday, one day after the Seminoles lost 27-10 to rival Miami at home.

Taggart was 9-12 in the midst of his second season when he was fired. The Seminoles must win two of their next three games, including a road trip at No. 10 Florida, to become bowl eligible.

Meanwhile, Kiffin has the "Lane Train" chugging along. The Owls are 22-13 under Kiffin, having won a school-record 11 games and the Conference USA championship in 2017. After a 0-2 start to the season, FAU (6-3, 4-1 C-USA) has won six of its last seven games headed into this weekend's "Shula Bowl" against rival Florida International.

Kiffin signed a contract extension last year that will keep him in Boca Raton through 2027.

