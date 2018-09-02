Owls Football

Owls blown out at Oklahoma, but FAU Alumni Association apparently didn't get memo

Erroneous mass text message touts FAU victory, even though Owls lost 63-14

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Someone must not have been paying attention during Saturday's football game between Florida Atlantic University and the University of Oklahoma.

Shortly after FAU's 63-14 loss to the seventh-ranked Sooners, the FAU Alumni Association sent a mass text message erroneously proclaiming a victory.

"FAU just beat #7 ranked OU on their home field. Let's celebrate by helping more FAU athletes," the text read.

Well, not only did FAU lose the game in resounding fashion, but the Owls didn't even get on the scoreboard until Oklahoma was ahead 56-0 in the third quarter. Talk about adding insult to injury.

Plenty of FAU fans took to Twitter to share the bungled message.

FAU entered the game having won 10 straight dating to last season. The Owls finished 2017 with an 11-3 record, won the Conference USA championship and trounced Akron 50-3 in the Boca Raton Bowl.

