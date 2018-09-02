Owls blown out at Oklahoma, but FAU Alumni Association apparently didn't get memo

Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon dives over Florida Atlantic safety James Pierre for a touchdown in the first half of a college football game in Norman, Oklahoma, Sept. 1, 2018.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Someone must not have been paying attention during Saturday's football game between Florida Atlantic University and the University of Oklahoma.

Shortly after FAU's 63-14 loss to the seventh-ranked Sooners, the FAU Alumni Association sent a mass text message erroneously proclaiming a victory.

"FAU just beat #7 ranked OU on their home field. Let's celebrate by helping more FAU athletes," the text read.

Well, not only did FAU lose the game in resounding fashion, but the Owls didn't even get on the scoreboard until Oklahoma was ahead 56-0 in the third quarter. Talk about adding insult to injury.

Plenty of FAU fans took to Twitter to share the bungled message.

So I just got this text. Yes, let’s celebrate. Could this day get more embarrassing for FAU? pic.twitter.com/7NskZpv3Kx — Harry Husker (@Harry_Husker) September 1, 2018

Uh whoever is in charge of the text machine @FAU needs needs to pay attention to the game. 😂😂😂 #FAUvsOKLA #FAUvsOU pic.twitter.com/jwP9QsmLer — Rod pitchblack (@R_DESINORD) September 1, 2018

FAU entered the game having won 10 straight dating to last season. The Owls finished 2017 with an 11-3 record, won the Conference USA championship and trounced Akron 50-3 in the Boca Raton Bowl.

