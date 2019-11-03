Pierre has 2 picks as FAU tops Western Kentucky 35-24

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - James Pierre intercepted two passes and Florida Atlantic moved above Western Kentucky in the Conference USA standings with a 35-24 win on Saturday.

Pierre made his second interception with 6:07 left in the fourth quarter, returning Ty Storey's pass 30 yards to the FAU 41. The Owls (6-3, 4-1) then drove 59 yards on nine plays, punctuated by Nick Tronti's 22-yard touchdown run that capped the scoring with 2:10 left in the game.

Chris Robison passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Florida Atlantic led 28-14 on Robison's 51-yard touchdown pass to Willie Wright on the first possession of the second half. That ended a run of four straight touchdowns for the Owls.

The Hilltoppers (5-4, 4-2) cut the deficit to 28-21 on Storey's 5-yard touchdown pass to Jacquez Sloan late in the third quarter and Cory Munson's 28-yard field goal brought Western Kentucky within 28-24.

Storey passed for 380 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Hilltoppers.

