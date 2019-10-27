Robinson leads Florida Atlantic past Old Dominion 41-3

NORFOLK, Va. - Chris Robison threw two touchdown passes as Florida Atlantic cruised past Old Dominion 41-3 on Saturday.

Robinson had 208 yards passing in the first half for the Owls (2-2, 3-1 Conference USA). Backup Nick Tronti took over in the second half, adding 57 yards passing and a touchdown. Vladimir Rivas kicked two field goals.

Robinson threw a 15-yard touchdown to John Raine late in the first quarter and Malcolm Davidson capped the next FAU drive with a 21-yard scoring run to make it 14-0.

Old Dominion made good on a Robinson interception with a field goal early in the second quarter to close to 14-3, but the Owls scored twice more before the break, on a 14-yard TD throw from Robinson to Harrison Bryant and on a 25-yard field goal by Rivas to lead 24-3.

Deangelo Antoine ran 48 yards for a touchdown on a tricky reverse play late in the third quarter for a 31-3 advantage and the Owls cruised from there.

Messiah deWeaver had 134 yards passing for the Monarchs (1-3, 0-4) who were held to just 204 yards of offense.

