Watch FAU football, eat free wings at Hooters

FAU fans can gorge on wings while cheering on the Owls this season at the Hooters in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Hooters is trying to establish itself as the home away from home for Florida Atlantic football games this season.

The Boca Raton location is offering customers free six wings when they buy the other half-dozen during Owls games.

Hooters will also extend the offer to fans after every home game, just a few miles away at FAU Stadium.

The offer is valid during dine-in only with FAU student or alumni identification, FAU apparel or any FAU game ticket.

FAU opens its season Sept. 1 at Oklahoma.



