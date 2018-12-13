FIU running back Shawndarrius Phillips arrested in Broward County

FIU running back Shawndarrius Phillips was arrested Wednesday in Broward County.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A Florida International University football player has been arrested on a domestic battery charge.

FIU running back Shawndarrius Phillips was booked into the main Broward County jail Wednesday, jail records show.

The junior from Delray Beach was being held in lieu of $6,000 bond.

Phillips has started five games for the Panthers this season. He has rushed for 413 yards and scored four touchdowns.

The Panthers (8-4) are scheduled to play Toledo (7-5) in the Bahamas Bowl later this month.

"We have no comment at this time," FIU director of sports information Michael Hogan told Local10.com when asked about Phillips' status with the team.

