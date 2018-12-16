FIU running back Shawndarrius Phillips played all season despite warrant

FIU Panthers running back Shawndarrius Phillips played all season with an outstanding warrant, but he wasn't arrested until Wednesday.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Florida International University running back Shawndarrius Phillips played the entire season with an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Phillips was arrested Wednesday on a domestic battery charge stemming from a June incident involving his girlfriend. An arrest warrant was issued in August.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Phillips choked his girlfriend during an argument in Pompano Beach. He then told her, "If you don't leave, I'm going to break your jaw."

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy wrote in the affidavit that scratch marks were visible on Phillips' girlfriend's neck, just below the ear.

The junior from Delray Beach started five games for the Panthers this season, rushing for 393 yards and four touchdowns.

A spokesman for the Panthers (8-4) had no comment on Phillips' status for the Bahamas Bowl against Toledo (7-5) later this month.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.