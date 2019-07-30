FIU schedules home-and-home series with UCF in 2020, 2022

FIU's Anthony Jones stiff arms UCF's Jeremy Boykins as he runs with the ball, Sept. 24, 2016 at FIU Stadium in Miami.

MIAMI - Florida International will travel to Central Florida next year and host UCF in 2022.

The state schools announced a home-and-home series Monday.

FIU will visit Spectrum Stadium in 2020, while the Panthers will host the Knights at Riccardo Silva Stadium in 2022.

"We're pleased to renew this series with UCF and continue the history between our two schools on the football field," FIU head coach Butch Davis said.

In a statement released by FIU, Davis referred to UCF as a "Power 6 foe." The Knights play in the American Athletic Conference, which is not one of the so-called "Power 5" leagues.

UCF athletic director Danny White has been an outspoken critic of the College Football Playoff after the Knights were left out despite consecutive undefeated regular seasons.

White made headlines for proclaiming the Knights national champions after they were the only undefeated Football Bowl Subdivision team during the 2017 season. He also rejected a two-for-one deal with the University of Florida this offseason, leading to much criticism for instead scheduling FIU.

Just seeing this. Disappointed in you Dan. You took your shot, hope you get a lot of clicks - congrats! We have been very clear about our scheduling philosophy. We don’t believe in inequitable scheduling. Our program has accomplished far too much to have to do that. https://t.co/b9AQccEGDr — Danny White (@UCFDannyWhite) July 29, 2019

"We have been very clear about our scheduling philosophy," White said on Twitter in response to Dan Wolken, a USA Today college football columnist who condemned the decision. "We don't believe in equitable scheduling. Our program has accomplished far too much to have to do that."

UCF beat FIU 61-17 in their last meeting in 2017. The Knights are 4-2 all-time against FIU.

The Panthers last defeated UCF 15-14 in Orlando in 2017.

