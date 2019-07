FIU quarterback James Morgan prepares to take a snap against the Miami Hurricanes.

MIAMI - Florida International quarterback James Morgan picked up an honor Tuesday.

Morgan was one of 30 quarterbacks named to the 2019 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award watch list.

In his first season at FIU, Morgan earned Conference USA newcomer of the year.

He threw for 26 touchdowns and had a passing efficiency rating of 157.6.

