Deion Sanders on return to Florida State? 'You never know'

Florida State cornerback Deion Sanders intercepts a fourth-quarter Auburn pass, ending the Tigers hopes for a come-from-behind victory at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Jan. 2, 1989. The Seminoles held on to win 13-7.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Could Deion Sanders be considering a return to Florida State?

The former Florida State star was noncommittal about the possibility of joining new head coach Willie Taggart's coaching staff during an ESPN interview Wednesday at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, where his Seminoles were playing Southern Mississippi.

"You never know," Sanders said. "I've been known to make big plays with these colors on. That's all I'm gonna say."

Sanders was a two-time All-America cornerback for the Seminoles in 1987 and 1988. He also won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back as a senior in 1988.

Multiple news reports claim that Taggart is talking to Sanders about possibly becoming Florida State's defensive backs coach.

Sanders, 50, now works as a high school football coach in Texas and NFL Network analyst. He has never coached at the college or professional levels.

Nicknamed "Prime Time" because of his flashy play and boastful talk, Sanders was the fifth overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL draft. The eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback spent 14 seasons with the Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens, winning back-to-back Super Bowls with San Francisco and Dallas.

Taggart was hired from Oregon to replace Jimbo Fisher, who left to become head coach at Texas A&M.

The Seminoles defeated Southern Miss 42-13 to avoid their first losing season since 1976.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.