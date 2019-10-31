Florida State, Alabama agree to home-and-home series

The Alabama Crimson Tide line up against the Florida State Seminoles during their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 2, 2017 in Atlanta.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State and Alabama have agreed to a home-and-home series for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Both schools made the announcement Thursday.

The Seminoles will host Alabama in Tallahassee for the first time in school history on Aug. 30, 2025.

Florida State will make the return trip to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 19, 2026. It will be the first time the Seminoles have played at Alabama since 1974.

"We are very pleased that we could work this out and we know that it will be a great event on both campuses," Florida State athletic director David Coburn said in a statement.

The teams last played in Atlanta to open the 2017 season, when the Crimson Tide won 24-7.

Florida State last defeated Alabama 21-14 in Jacksonville during the 2007 season.

"Our administration has worked extremely hard to upgrade our non-conference schedule in the coming years and the addition of Florida State in 2025 and 2026 is another great example," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in a statement.

The Seminoles will open next season in a neutral-site game against West Virginia in Atlanta. They'll host Notre Dame to open the 2021 season and have scheduled a future home-and-home series with Georgia in 2027 and 2028.

Alabama has future nonconference games against Texas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech.

