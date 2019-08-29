Florida State moves Boise State game to Tallahassee

MIAMI - Florida State is moving its football game against Boise State to Tallahassee because of Hurricane Dorian.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he spoke with Florida State University President John Thrasher about the status of the game, originally scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville.

"So I think they're going to go forward with the game, but they're not going to do it in Jacksonville," DeSantis said. "They're going to do the game in Tallahassee."

Florida State later confirmed that the game would be played at noon at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

"After consulting with emergency responders, law enforcement and hurricane preparedness teams at the state and local level, moving the game is the best option given the information we have at this time," athletic director David Coburn said. "We regret having to move the venue, in particular because of the tremendous work that the city of Jacksonville has invested in this event. They have been great partners, and we are disappointed that the game had to be moved. Our fans were very much looking forward to the experience."

Florida State agreed to a home-and-home series with the Broncos in 2013, but the 2019 game in Tallahassee was moved to Jacksonville last year.

All tickets to the game in Jacksonville will be refunded. All tickets to the game in Tallahassee will be $10 in advance or $15 on game day. There will be no reserved seating.

