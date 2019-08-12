Former FAU running back D'Anfernee McGriff joins Seminoles as graduate transfer

Former Florida Atlantic running back D'Anfernee McGriff has two seasons of eligibility remaining at Florida State as a graduate transfer.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Former Florida Atlantic running back D'Anfernee McGriff is suiting up for the Seminoles in 2019.

The Tallahassee native has joined Florida State as a graduate transfer.

McGriff was reportedly spotted working with the wide receivers during fall practice Saturday.

A graduate of Leon High School, McGriff played in 15 games for the Owls over the past two seasons, recording eight catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

He'll be reunited with his former offensive coordinator at Florida State. Kendal Briles, who spent the 2017 season at FAU before leaving for Houston in 2018, takes over for Walt Bell.

McGriff will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.