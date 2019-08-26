James Blackman named starting quarterback for Seminoles

Florida State quarterback James Blackman passes downfield in his first collegiate start against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Sept. 23, 2017. The Seminoles lost 27-21.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - James Blackman will be the starting quarterback when Florida State faces Boise State next weekend in Jacksonville.

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart made the announcement Sunday, one day after Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin said true freshman Hank Bachmeier will start against the Seminoles.

Blackman started 12 games in 2017 after Deondre Francois was lost to a season-ending injury. He also threw for 421 yards and four touchdowns in his lone start against North Carolina State last season.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound redshirt sophomore from South Bay is 173-of-297 passing and has thrown for 2,230 yards and 19 touchdowns in his career.

Blackman was competing with Wisconsin transfer Alex Hornibrook for the starting job.

Francois reclaimed the starting job in 2018, but he was dismissed from the team in February after his girlfriend posted a video on Instagram, claiming he abused her.

The Seminoles were 5-7 last season -- their first losing record since 1976 -- and missed a bowl game for the first time since 1982. Both streaks were the nation's longest.

