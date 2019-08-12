Jordan Travis granted immediate eligibility for Seminoles

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jordan Travis looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium on Oct. 13, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Seminoles just got a little deeper at quarterback.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has been granted a waiver by the NCAA allowing him to play in 2019, the school announced Monday.

The redshirt freshman from West Palm Beach will have four years of eligibility remaining. He began his career at Louisville, appearing in three games as a true freshman in 2018.

"We are excited for Jordan and thankful to the people who examined his situation and reason for his transfer," head coach Willie Taggart said.

Taggart called the process "long but deliberate" and said he's "happy to achieve closure on Jordan's situation."

Travis is the third scholarship quarterback eligible to play this season, joining 2017 starter James Blackman and Wisconsin transfer Alex Hornibrook.

