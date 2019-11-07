Marvin Wilson to miss rest of season after undergoing surgery

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson runs toward the Boise State offensive line in the season opener, Aug. 31, 2019, in Tallahassee, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State will be without its defensive leader at Boston College this weekend.

Interim head coach Odell Haggins said Thursday that defensive tackle Marvin Wilson suffered a hand injury in last Saturday's 27-10 loss to Miami that required him to undergo season-ending surgery.

"After consulting with our athletic training staff and team physicians it was determined that surgery was the best course of action for Marvin," Haggins said in a statement released by the team. "He had surgery earlier this week and is expected to miss the rest of this season."

Losing Wilson is a big blow to a team that already lost head coach Willie Taggart, who was fired Sunday just 21 games into his tenure, and must win two of its next three games to become bowl eligible.

Wilson has started all nine games for the Seminoles (4-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) this season. He is Florida State's third-leading tackler and currently leads the team with five sacks.

The Seminoles will face the Eagles (5-4, 3-3) at noon Saturday.

"Marvin is disappointed, but he will remain involved as a captain and respected leader for our team," Haggins said.

