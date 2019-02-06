Follow Seminoles on national signing day

Florida State Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart, center, leads his team onto the field before a game against the Florida Gators at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Nov. 24, 2018.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State is looking to add to its roster as Willie Taggart prepares to cap his second recruiting class since becoming head coach in December 2017.

The Seminoles picked up 14 recruits on the first day of the early signing period last December and have added two more since then, including Akeem Dent, a five-star defensive back from South Florida.

Florida State finished 5-7 in 2018 -- ending a streak of 41 consecutive winning seasons and 36 straight bowl appearances.

Here's a look at the recruits who signed national letters of intent Wednesday:

