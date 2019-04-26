Panthers choose FSU defensive end Brian Burns with No. 16 pick in NFL draft

Florida State Seminoles defensive end Brian Burns causes a fumble by Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 6, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Florida State defensive end and Fort Lauderdale native Brian Burns was selected No. 16 overall Thursday night by the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL draft.

Before he was sacking quarterbacks in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Brian Burns helped American Heritage High School win back-to-back state championships in 2013 and 2014.

Burns made an immediate impact at Florida State, leading all freshmen nationally with 9.5 sacks in 2016. He started every game his sophomore and junior seasons for the Seminoles, finishing with 124 tackles, including 39.5 for loss, and 24 sacks in his collegiate career.

As a junior, Burns led the ACC with 15.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He also recorded 52 tackles, eight quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

His 24 sacks rank fifth all-time at Florida State behind Reinard Wilson, Peter Boulware, DeMarcus Walker and Ron Simmons, all of whom went on to play in the NFL.

