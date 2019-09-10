Seminoles punter Logan Tyler suspended indefinitely

Florida State Seminoles punter Logan Tyler looks to the referee for a roughing the kicker penalty in the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies, Sept. 3, 2018, in Tallahassee, Florida. Virginia Tech defeated Florida State 24-3.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State punter Logan Tyler has been suspended indefinitely for an undisclosed violation of team rules, head coach Willie Taggart announced Monday.

Tommy Martin took Tyler's place in Saturday's 45-44 overtime win against Louisiana-Monroe.

Tyler played in the season-opening loss to Boise State. His 53-yard punt in the third quarter was his 50th punt of 50 or more yards in his career.

Martin, a redshirt sophomore from Chesapeake, Virginia, made his first career appearance last weekend. He spent the 2018 season on the scout team.

Taggart said he was "very pleased" with Martin's performance.

Parker Grothaus also made his first career appearance last weekend, handling kickoffs for the Seminoles.

"They didn't win the lottery or anything," Taggart said. "They just went in and did their jobs."

The Seminoles (1-1) open Atlantic Coast Conference play Saturday night at No. 25 Virginia (2-0, 1-0 ACC).

