Danell Leyva urges more accountability after Nassar abuse scandal

MIAMI - South Florida gymnast Danell Leyva said the sentencing of disgraced ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar shouldn't be seen as the end of the story.

Nassar, a top sports doctor, admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top female gymnasts for years. A judge sentenced him to 40 to 175 years in prison Wednesday.

However Leyva said in a Skype interview with Local 10 News that he wants to see others within the USA Gymnastics organization held accountable.

“They said that it wasn't just him. It was, you know, the organization as well that was almost providing the opportunity for him to do these heinous crimes.”

Leyva who won a silver medal in the 2016 Olympics, said Nassar’s abuse within USA Gymnastics was a widely known secret.

"In reality sentencing, sentencing just one person I think isn’t justice enough,” Leyva said.

Many of the victims are Leyva's close friends. Leyva said this week's sentencing hearing during which scores of women testified about Nassar's abuse only scratched the surface.

“There are still a lot of people who obviously haven’t come out,” Leyva said.

