Former NFL kicker Jay Feely apologizes after posting gun photo

Former NFL kicker Jay Feely has apologized after posting a picture on his Twitter account of himself carrying a gun next to his daughter and her prom date.

The original post went up Saturday, and he posted the apology Sunday, saying: "The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking. I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue."

Feely, 41, has been a football analyst on CBS since 2014. He played for six teams in a 14-year NFL career, most recently for four games with the Bears in 2014.

