St. Thomas Aquinas ranked No. 1 in preseason high school football poll

Michael Irvin presents a golden football during a Super Bowl high school honor roll ceremony at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dec. 19, 2015.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Florida high school football team is the best in the nation.

St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale earned the No. 1 ranking in USA Today's Super 25 preseason poll released Wednesday.

The Raiders were the Class 7A state runner-up last season and finished with a 13-2 record.

Led by one of the nation's top recruits in wide receiver Marcus Rosemy, the Raiders boast a lineup of 21 upperclassmen with three-star rankings or higher.

St. Thomas Aquinas has won 10 state championships, the last in 2016, and two mythical national championships in its proud football history.

Among the many alumni who have gone on to illustrious college and NFL careers are former Miami Hurricanes and Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin, former Florida State and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Rashad Greene, and former Ohio State and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.

