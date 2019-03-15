Vernon Carey Jr. named Gatorade Florida player of the year

Vernon Carey Jr. wears a Duke Blue Devils hat after announcing his commitment during a news conference at NSU University School, Dec. 6, 2018, in Davie, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - NSU University School star Vernon Carey Jr. is the state's top basketball player.

The son of former Miami Hurricanes and Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Vernon Carey was selected Friday as the Gatorade Florida boys' basketball player of the year.

Carey Jr. is ranked the No. 1 overall college recruit in the nation by Rivals.com and the third overall by ESPN.

The 6-foot-10, 255-pound senior led the Sharks to a 27-4 record and a second straight state championship. He averages 21.1 points and 9 rebounds per game for the Sharks.

As the state's representative, Carey Jr. has a chance to become Gatorade's first national player of the year from Florida since former Pine Crest School star Brandon Knight won back-to-back honors in 2009 and 2010.

He is committed to college basketball power Duke University.

Gatorade has been honoring the top high school players annually since 1985.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.