Inter Miami CF denies report Beckham selling share of team

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF is denying that David Beckham is selling his share of the team.
A report by Spanish writer Cristian Rivas indicated that Beckham was going to sell his portion of the MLS team to co-owner Jorge Mas.
Beckham would still be involved in the project and be a face of the team.
Local 10 contacted Inter Miami who said the report was untrue.
According to a spokesperson, "There is no truth to this report. David is a proud owner of the team."
Inter Miami CF plans to begin play next season.
They are hoping to have a temporary home for the team in Fort Lauderdale, before moving to Miami.
