Inter Miami CF denies report Beckham selling share of team

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF is denying that David Beckham is selling his share of the team.

A report by Spanish writer Cristian Rivas indicated that Beckham was going to sell his portion of the MLS team to co-owner Jorge Mas.

Beckham would still be involved in the project and be a face of the team.

Local 10 contacted Inter Miami who said the report was untrue.

According to a spokesperson, "There is no truth to this report. David is a proud owner of the team."

Inter Miami CF plans to begin play next season.

They are hoping to have a temporary home for the team in Fort Lauderdale, before moving to Miami.

