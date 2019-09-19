Inter Miami CF set to land Man City star David Silva, report says

Associated Press

MIAMI - David Beckham may have landed himself a huge star for Inter Miami CF.

According to the Independent, Man City star David Silva will join Inter Miami CF during the 2020 season.

The report says that Silva does not want to play in the Premier League again and is attracted to the idea of being Miami's marquee signing.

Silva, 33, has helped lead Man City to four titles during his time in Manchester. He also won two European Championship medals with Spain.

Inter Miami CF is set to begin play in Fort Lauderdale in March.

The team will play at the temporary location, until a deal for a home in Miami can be completed.

Beckham and owner Jorge Mas have been going around Europe to assemble a roster.

We reached out to Inter Miami CF for comment, but have not heard back.

