MIAMI - Jill Ellis is stepping down as head coach of the US Women's National Team.

That is according to a report by Jeff Kassour of Equalizer Soccer.

Ellis coached the USWNT to back-to-back World Cup Championships in 2015 and 2019.

She is a South Florida resident.

Ellis reportedly will coach the team through their five-game World Cup vistory tour.

