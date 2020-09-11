Elderly couple from Goulds receives new AC unit thanks to Dolphins' FOOTBALL UNITES program

GOULDS, Fla. – An elderly couple living in Goulds received a brand-new air conditioning unit, free of charge, this week thanks to the Miami Dolphins and Air Pros USA.

The donation was made after J.L. Jr. and Enid W. Demps were nominated to receive the AC unit through Dolphins' FOOTBALL UNITES program.

The program worked with partners such as the Greater Miami South Florida Pop Warner, Inc. to select the Demps.

The AC unit was installed at the couple’s home on Wednesday.

“We are in the business of providing cool and healthy indoor home environments and we understand better than anyone else how important it is to feel comfortable in your own home,” said Anthony Perera, founder of Air Pros USA. “By teaming up with Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™, everyone at Air Pros USA feels proud to be able to do our part to serve the community and provide a new air conditioning unit to this amazing couple.”

According to a news release from the Dolphins, the Demps have had issues with their prior AC unit for a long time and it was only cooling half of their house.

The unit reportedly did not work at all in the evenings and would occasionally freeze up.

“We are proud to have a partnership with Air Pros USA that extends beyond the field and supports the mission of our FOOTBALL UNITES™ program of utilizing our platform to bring positive change to the South Florida community,” said RaShauna Hamilton, Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations & Youth Programs. “Through our great community partner, the Greater Miami South Florida Pop Warner, Inc, we were able to identify a deserving family and provide them with air-conditioning units that will hopefully make the Demps’s lives at home a little easier.”