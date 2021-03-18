Miami may be in running to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

MIAMI – Soccer fans across South Florida may soon rejoice! The 2026 FIFA World Cup is one step closer to possibly coming to Miami.

This week, FIFA representatives had a virtual meeting with bid officials wanting to bring the games to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Miami appears to be on a shortlist of 17 cities hoping to host the World Cup.

“Miami is uniquely positioned to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and I am thrilled we are moving forward in the selection process,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “As a top soccer destination, a world leader in hosting major events, and home to a diverse, international community, Miami is the perfect place to host FIFA’s first World Cup in North America in over 32 years.”

The next step in the selection process includes in person visits from World Cup officials later this year.

Miami hosted El Clásico Miami in 2017 at the Hard Rock Stadium, generating $15 million in ticket sales, becoming the highest grossing soccer game in U.S. history.