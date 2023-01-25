Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler bring amazing experience to disappointed young fan from Argentina

MIAMI – The Miami Heat gave an incredible moment to a fan who traveled a long way to see his favorite player.

What started out as a night of disappointment for 12-year-old Felipe turned into a memory that will certainly last a lifetime.

Just before tipoff on Tuesday, Jimmy Butler was scratched by the Heat, much to the display of the young man who traveled over 4400 miles to see Butler play.

At halftime, the Heat ended up giving Felipe a jersey and a ball, trying to make it right for a disappointed young fan.

Heat player Gabe Vincent gave Felipe the gifts at halftime.

But the story doesn’t end there, it gets better.

On Wednesday, Felipe had the chance to meet Jimmy Butler. Both he and his sister had items signed by the Heat star and their entire family had the chance to take a picture with Butler right on the Heat’s home court.

No doubt that 4400-mile trip from Argentina was worth it.