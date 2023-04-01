Students, fans ready to pack the Watsco Center as Canes set to play in first-ever Final Four

Thousands of fans packed the stands at the Watsco Center, the home of the Miami Hurricanes, to watch their team play in their first Final Four in school history.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Thousands of students and fans packed the stands at the Watsco Center, the home of the Miami Hurricanes, to watch their team play in their first Final Four in school history.

The Canes will face the UConn Huskies and the winner will determine who plays in the NCAA National Championship Game.

Local 10 News was at the Watsco Center where students expressed their excitement for the big game.

“It’s been a buzz around, especially this week on campus,” said Zorry Mason, a senior at the University of Miami.

John Routh, Executive Director of the UM Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, said that he’s been receiving calls all week from people trying to attend the game.

“Students are going to be going crazy,” he said. “I’ve been getting calls all over the country, former players wanting to get tickets.”

Even fans watching UM baseball say they’re gearing up for tonight’s game.

“It’s our freshman year so it’s exciting to have that first-time experience with the team,” said Mia Housman. “I’m from Connecticut, but obviously, I go here so Canes by 20.”

A large crowd of FAU fans and fellow student-athletes gathered outside the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena as the Owls boarded a bus en route to Palm Beach International Airport to play in their first-ever Final Four.

If the Canes defeat the Huskies and the Owls end up winning their game against the Aztecs on Saturday, both South Florida teams will compete in the national championship game for the first time in history.

Tip-off is set for 8:49 p.m.