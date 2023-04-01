77º

Local Sports

Students, fans ready to pack the Watsco Center as Canes set to play in first-ever Final Four

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coral Gables, Miami-Dade County, NCAAB, Hurricanes, Huskies
Thousands of fans packed the stands at the Watsco Center, the home of the Miami Hurricanes, to watch their team play in their first Final Four in school history.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Thousands of students and fans packed the stands at the Watsco Center, the home of the Miami Hurricanes, to watch their team play in their first Final Four in school history.

The Canes will face the UConn Huskies and the winner will determine who plays in the NCAA National Championship Game.

Local 10 News was at the Watsco Center where students expressed their excitement for the big game.

“It’s been a buzz around, especially this week on campus,” said Zorry Mason, a senior at the University of Miami.

John Routh, Executive Director of the UM Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, said that he’s been receiving calls all week from people trying to attend the game.

“Students are going to be going crazy,” he said. “I’ve been getting calls all over the country, former players wanting to get tickets.”

Even fans watching UM baseball say they’re gearing up for tonight’s game.

“It’s our freshman year so it’s exciting to have that first-time experience with the team,” said Mia Housman. “I’m from Connecticut, but obviously, I go here so Canes by 20.”

A large crowd of FAU fans and fellow student-athletes gathered outside the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena as the Owls boarded a bus en route to Palm Beach International Airport to play in their first-ever Final Four.

If the Canes defeat the Huskies and the Owls end up winning their game against the Aztecs on Saturday, both South Florida teams will compete in the national championship game for the first time in history.

Tip-off is set for 8:49 p.m.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

email

facebook

twitter

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email