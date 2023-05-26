Heat fans remain hopeful despite latest Celtics surge

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are looking to close out the Boston Celtics once and for all in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night.

After taking a 3-0 lead, Boston answered back by winning back-to-back games in blowout fashion.

Although the Heat have lost the last two games against the Celtics, Miami still has history on their side.

No team in NBA playoff history has ever come back to win a series after being down 3-0.

Local 10 News spoke with fans in their new gear outside of the Miami Heat Team Store who said they are ready for their team to come back home to the Kaseya Center.

“Everybody’s talking about the Celtics coming back -- I’m all for the Heat,” said Shelby Bowers.

Local 10 News also spoke with Fleurimond Xavier of Pucci’s Pizza, who says after serving pizza to fans for over 20 years, he feels confident that the team will get the job done.

“I hope we win that game tomorrow because when we win that game, it’s going to be good for Miami and everything’s going to be OK,” said Xavier.

Miami will have two more chances to close out this series and advance to the 2023 NBA Finals after Thursday night’s loss.

Tip-off from the Kaseya Center is set for 8:30 p.m.

if Miami loses, they will face Boston in Game 7 at the TD Garden on Monday. Tip-off for that game is also set for 8:30 p.m.