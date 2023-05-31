Miami Heat announces 2023-2024 preseason home schedule

(Michael Dwyer, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat released their 2023-2024 preseason home schedule on Wednesday.

Fans will have the chance to watch the possible defending NBA champions at the Kaseya Center for three preseason games.

The Heat will start their preseason action on Oct. 10 vs. the Charlotte Hornets with additional home games on Oct. 15 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies and Oct. 18 vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

Game tickets for the three home games at Kaseya Center will go on sale on Wednesday starting at 12 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Heat.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets purchased through Sept. 4 are eligible for the State of Florida’s 2023 Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday.

All qualifying purchases will have the tax refunded by Ticketmaster.

Please visit https://blog.ticketmaster.com/florida-freedom-week-tax-exemption/ for more details.

All Miami Heat home games are mobile only entry. Fns will be able to claim their tickets using the Miami Heat App, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App in order to gain entry to Kaseya Center.

View the 2023-2024 preseason home schedule below.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (ET)

Oct. 10 vs. Charlotte Kaseya Center 7:30 PM

Oct. 15 vs. Memphis Kaseya Center 6:00 PM

Oct. 18 vs. Brooklyn Kaseya Center 7:30 PM