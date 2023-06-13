‘They put up a fight’: Heat fans disappointed, but proud after NBA Finals loss to Denver

The Miami Heat dropped Game 5 to the Denver Nuggets, earning the latter team its first-ever NBA championship.

MIAMI – Miami Heat fans packed the Kaseya Center and were met with disappointment Monday night as the team dropped Game 5, and the NBA Finals, to the Denver Nuggets.

Fans packing the arena to watch the away game were roaring throughout the entire game, up until the last few seconds, holding on to hope holding on to faith that their team was going to come through.

They left feeling very proud of what their team did — they didn’t make it easy for Denver. But one fan said the loss still hurts.

“They put up a fight,” Brandon Williams said. “It’s been a long season. And they show the heart that they really wanted it, you know.”

Fan Ana Martinez said: “We love our team. I’m very proud. The Nuggets are a really good team and they’ve come so far. I love Miami — my team forever, no matter what.”

Heat fans now have next year to look forward to.