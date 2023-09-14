Dolphins star Tyreek Hill visits young fan dubbed ‘Mini Cheetah’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill dominated the Los Angeles Chargers during the team’s Week 1 win last weekend.

On Wednesday, Hill visited 6-year-old Frank Crawford III, who wants to be a Miami Dolphins player one day.

Hill found out about Frank because of his nickname, “Mini-Cheetah” which he was given because he plays just like his hero, Hill.

His skills are so great that they caught the eye of Hill himself after videos of Frank went viral on social media.

In the video, which was posted in late August, Frank is wearing Hill’s No. 10 Dolphins jersey.

“That was awesome,” said Hill. “It means the world to me and my family and for the Dolphins to give back.”

Hill knows what it’s like to look up to a superstar in the NFL after he idolized Randy Moss when he was six years old.

“I would have probably said I’m faster than you though, which would have been true,” Hill joked when asked what it would’ve been like to meet his hero as a child, exactly what Hill was doing for Frank.

“To be able to change someone’s life, you never know what outcome that could do for a person,” Hill said.

Not only did Frank and his friends get to play some football with Hill, but the star wideout also brought a new, authentic Dolphins jersey for the boy, fresh with his personalized signature.