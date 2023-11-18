Miami Dolphins activate RB De’Von Achane off injured reserve

(Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Broncos 70-20. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins make their return to Hard Rock Stadium coming off the bye week on Sunday and are getting healthier.

The team activated running back De’Von Achane off injured reserve Saturday and he is now expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Achane burst onto the scene for the Dolphins with a 200-yard, 4 touchdown breakout performance against the Denver Broncos.

The rookie has 38 carries, for 460 yards, and 5 touchdowns. He also averages an NFL-leading 12.1 yards per carry.

It is unclear if Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel will give Achane a full workload in Sunday’s game but his style of play compliments veteran Raheem Mostert, giving the team a potent 1-2 punch.

The Dolphins will look to improve to 7-3 for the first time since 2001.

They are currently in first place in the AFC East.