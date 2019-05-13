Miami Sports Pod - May Madness: Buzzer Beaters, Rookie Camp, and Ping Pong Balls

As the NBA Playoffs roll on (without the Heat), and the Dolphins get set for rookie camp, Local 10's Will Manso & Clay Ferraro gear up for what's still been a busy May.

1:25 Clay talks about the Lakers of his childhood

1:45 Kawhi Leonard’s shot --- shades of Allan Houston?

4:00 What happens to Philly now? 7:48 LeBron-less playoffs--- still fun

11:00 We’re seeing a new generation of stars

15:00 Dolphins rookie camp begins

17:00 The Dolphins see Josh Rosen’s 2018 struggles as a positive

25:00 The Dolphins are just checking in with the rookies, teaching them the basics

32:00 The NBA draft lottery is coming up this week

