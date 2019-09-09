Miami Sports Pod - Ugly as it gets in Miami

It was an ugly weekend to be a fan of Miami sports teams, but Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro are wondering if things are going to get worse or better for the Dolphins and 'Canes.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

:18 Ugly football all weekend long

1:00 Did you expect it would be THIS bad?

4:30 This is going to get old really quickly

6:20 These guys are putting bad plays on tape for other teams to see

7:39 Part of Will feels bad for Brian Flores

11:11 He is the fall guy even though he has nothing to do with it

16:30 This team still needed a rebuild

19:00 Feel bad for the fans

21:00 The Miami Hurricanes-North Carolina game was frustrating

26:00 We all got caught up in the Canes defense being good as a given

30:00 The Canes do appear to have themselves a quarterback

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.