Florida man who caught Chicago alligator throws out first pitch at Cubs game

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A Florida alligator trapper who captured an elusive gator at a Chicago park threw out the first pitch at a Cubs game Tuesday night.

Frank Robb is a Chicago celebrity after he caught the 5-foot-3 gator roaming a lagoon at Humboldt Park.

Robb, who was hired over the weekend to replace a volunteer trapper, captured the gator, nicknamed "Chance the Snapper," early Tuesday.

Wearing flip-flops, blue jeans, a Cubs jersey and his signature trapper's hat, Robb tossed the baseball over home plate, eliciting an applause from the fans at Wrigley Field.

Robb then sat in the stands with Chicago Animal Care and Control Executive Director Kelley Gandurski as the Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3.

