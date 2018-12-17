$3, $5 menu options coming to Marlins Park

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins are getting creative with their efforts to entice fans.

Miami announced its new 3-o-5 menu Monday for all Marlins home games.

The new $3 or $5 menu options provides cost-conscious fans with deliciously priced ballpark favorites at a fraction of the cost.

For $3, Marlins fans can choose from hot dogs, popcorn, pretzels, nachos, water and soda. For just $2 more, fans can enjoy mojo pork tacos and 12-ounce domestic draft beers.

The 3-o-5 menu (as in, area code 305) will be available at concession stands in section 13 and 37 of the promenade level at Marlins Park.

"We are committed to investing in a first-class fan experience with price-conscious options for all fans and all games," Chip Bowers, president of business operations for the Marlins, said in a news release. "We continue to listen to the fan feedback we have received and look forward to future announcements that provide value while elevating the fan experience."

