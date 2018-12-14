Fore! Hit the golf links at Marlins Park... yes, Marlins Park

MIAMI - Instead of home runs and grand slams, you'll find birdies and bogeys at Marlins Park early next year.

The home stadium of Major League BASEBALL'S Marlins will open to the public for a one-of-a-kind golf course for three days from January 18-20.

The nine-hole course will take up almost the Marlins field at the stadium, giving baseball and golf fans a special treat.

Marlins Park is not the first stadium to transform into golf links; Petco Park in San Diego made the switch in 2015 and proved so popular, other stadiums begged to be included.

Citi Field in New York, Houston's Minute Maid Park and Angel Stadium in Anaheim all swapped outfielders for bunkers this year.

“As we continue to make Marlins Park a go-to destination for a first-class entertainment experience, we look to bring unique premium events to our community,” said Chip Bowers, Marlins President of Business Operations. “South Florida has a large golfing community, and we invite golfers of all levels to step up to the tee for a fun-filled event.”

Tee time bookings will open to public on Wednesday, December 19 at 11 a.m. CLICK HERE to make your reservations and take a different kind of swing at Marlins Park.

