Marlins calling up pitcher Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara is set to make his major league debut on Friday

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins are bringing up their top pitching prospect.

CEO Derek Jeter announced on Wednesday that San Alcantara will make his major league debut on Friday.

The Marlins host the New York Mets for a weekend series.

Alcantara was impressive in Spring Training, but the Marlins sent him down to work on a few aspects of his game.

The Fish are desperate for pitching with injuries to both Jose Urena and Caleb Smith.

