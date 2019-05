NEW YORK - Sunday's Miami Marlins game against the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens has been postponed due to inclement weather, the teams said.

The Marlins said in a statement that the game would be rescheduled for 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 5 as part of a single-admission doubleheader.

It is expected to rain most of Sunday in the New York area.

On Saturday, the Marlins lost to the Mets, 4-1, marking Miami's fifth straight loss.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.