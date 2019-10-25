Marlins hire offensive coordinator/bench coach, per reports

Neil Walker #18 of the Miami Marlins hits a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins are trying to jump start their offense.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Marlins have hired Minnesota hitting coach James Rowson.

He will have a unique role with the team.

Rowson will be the bench coach and offensive coordinator.

The coordinator job is meant to implement hitting philosophies throughout the organization.

The Marlins have been trying to rebuild not just at the major league level, but throughout every level of the franchise.

