Marlins honor Jose Fernandez with plaque with no name

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins placed a plaque outside Marlins Park on Friday honoring the late Jose Ferrnandez, but with the player's number and not his name.

The plaque, which is located where a much larger memorial used to exist, simply shows a ribbon and Fernandez's jersey No. 16.

Fernandez and two other were killed Sept. 25, 2015 when a boat the pitcher was driving slammed into a jetty on Miami Beach. An autopsy found cocaine and alcohol in Fernandez's system at the time of the crash. The final investigation found Fernandez was legally drunk with a blood alcohol content of 0.147.

The cause of the crash and Fernandez's responsibility for it could be why the Marlins only listed his number on the memorial plaque. Local 10 has reached out to the Marlins for an explanation.

A plaque was also placed for longtime Marlins Spanish-language announcer Felo Ramirez.

This is how the area outside of Marlins Park with the plaques for Jose Fernandez and Felo Ramirez now looks. pic.twitter.com/m5dpYukcOo — Will Manso (@WillManso) March 9, 2018

