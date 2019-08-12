Marlins, Mets to play 3-game series in Puerto Rico next season

The Marlins will meet the Mets for a three-game series in Puerto Rico next April.

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins will host the New York Mets in a three-game series in Puerto Rico next season.

Major League Baseball announced Monday that the teams will play at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan on April 28-30.

The series will serve as home games for the Marlins.

"It is an honor for the Marlins to represent Major League Baseball in this special series against the Mets," Marlins owner Derek Jeter said. "Miami serves as the gateway to the Caribbean and Latin America, and we are grateful for the chance to showcase the new Miami Marlins organization to our neighbors in Puerto Rico."

The 2020 series will be the fourth trip to the island for each team. Both teams played a three-game series in Puerto Rico in 2010. They also played against the Montreal Expos at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in 2003 and 2004.

"We are looking forward to the opportunity of celebrating Puerto Rico’s rich baseball heritage and passion for the game, and continue our mission to grow the game of baseball in our community while fostering the shared love for our national pastime," Jeter said.

