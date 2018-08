ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: The benches clear after Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves was hit by by a pitch from Jose Urena of the Miami Marlins at the start of the first inning at SunTrust Park on August 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.…

MIAMI - Major League Baseball has suspended Marlins pitcher Jose Urena for six games for throwing at Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr.

Urena hit Acuna with the first pitch of the game on Wednesday night.

The 97 mph fastball hit Acuna near his elbow.

Acuna left the game but did not break any bones. The Braves list him as day to day.

Urena will also receive a fine.

His suspension will begin on Friday, barring an appeal.



