Marlins want fans to get social with 2 new sections to ballpark

The "Center Field Zone" at Marlins Park is a tiered-viewing platform structure that will provide improved sightlines from the concourse to the field and skyline.

MIAMI - Marlins Park is getting two new sections to attract fans to the ballpark.

The Miami Marlins on Tuesday unveiled the "Center Field Zone" and "SRO (Standing Room Only) Social Section" intended to provide fans "new vantage points and unique viewing experiences at Marlins home games," the team said in a news release.

Both areas feature standing-room only space at a discounted rate.

"As we continue our commitment to elevate the fan experience at Marlins Park, we are focused on creating a sense of community through spaces, which encourage social engagement among fans," Chip Bowers, Marlins president of business operations, said. "The new Center Field Zone and SRO social section will provide unique field sight lines and access for fans, with passes starting as low as $10 per game."

The Center Field Zone is a tiered-viewing platform structure with three primary levels. The top level will be accessible to all fans from the promenade level and will feature a craft cocktail bar. The middle level will serve as an exclusive standing-view platform with a drink rail for SRO Social Section pass holders. The lower level will serve as an exclusive group hospitality space.

It will be able to accommodate nearly 400 fans and provide improved sight lines from the concourse to the field and skyline.

"Our goal is to make Marlins Park an entertainment venue that appeals to all, from the baseball fan to the avid business networker," Bowers said. "As we look to further engage the burgeoning millennial audience in Miami, this new feature will provide an option for an enhanced social environment to meet the demand of the next generation of baseball fans."

The SRO Social Section will have a capacity of more than 200 people and will be located in the foul territory corner of right field.

